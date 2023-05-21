Maharashtra, Manappuram Finance, Trent and more: Stocks turning ex-dividend this week

English
homephotos Newsmarket NewsMaharashtra, Manappuram Finance, Trent and more: Stocks turning ex dividend this week

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 21, 2023 5:01:06 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bank of Maharashtra, Manappuram Finance, Trent, GE Shipping, Nerolac, Rossari, Kennametal, Pearl Global Industries and Kansai Nerolac are among the stocks that would be tradining ex-divided this week. When a firm announces a dividend, it establishes a record date as well as an ex-dividend date. Investors who own shares of the firm before the ex-dividend date are eligible to get the dividend. Hence, ex-dividend relates to the period when a stock trades without the amount of the coming up dividend.

Bank of Maharashtra | The PSU lender's board of directors have recommended a Rs 1.30 dividend (13 percent) per share on equity shares for the previous fiscal year. The bank fixed May 23 as the record date, hence the shares will trade ex-dividend due to India's T+1 settlement cycle.

Manappuram Finance | The firm has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 2. The record date to determine the entitlement to interim dividend is May 24, 2023. The shares would be going ex-dividend on May 24 as well.

