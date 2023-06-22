Lupin, Shriram Finance and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has upgraded its rating on Shriram Finance to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,130 per share from the previous target of Rs 1,445 per share, while Bernstein has maintained an 'equal-weight' ratin on Lupin with a target of Rs 660 per share.

Shriram Finance | Jefferies has upgraded its rating on Shriram Finance to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,130 per share from the previous target of Rs 1,445 per share. It says valuations are at a discount to historical average.

Lupin | Bernstein has maintained an 'equal-weight' ratin on Lupin with a target of Rs 660 per share. It says the company secured the much-awaited Spiriva generic approval in US. It adds the approval improves confidence in the ability to imrpove margin and it reflects in higher multiples.