Stocks to watch: Lupin, Nykaa, Reliance Industries, Kaynes Technology India and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty futures were up 42 points or 0.2 percent at 18,247. Shares of Lupin, Nykaa, Reliance, Kaynes Technology among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 22 -

1 / 6

Kaynes Technology India | The electronics manufacturing company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 587 per share.

2 / 6

Reliance Industries Ltd | The National Company Law Tribunal has given approval to the telecom major for the acquisition of Reliance Infratel. The tribunal asked Jio to deposit Rs 3,720 crore in the State Bank of India (SBI) escrow account to complete the acquisition of RCOM’s tower and fibre assets.

3 / 6

New Delhi Television Ltd | Adani group’s open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent stake in the media firm would start from Tuesday. The offer, for which a price band of Rs 294 per share has been fixed, will open on November 22 and closes on December 5, said a notice by JM Financial, the firm managing the offer on behalf of Adani Group firms.

4 / 6

Lupin Ltd | The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Rajasthan to strengthen healthcare system, reduce prevalence of cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Alwar, Rajasthan.

5 / 6

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Light House India Fund is likely to sell 0.65 percent stake in Nykaa via block deal. The shares will be priced at Rs 180-183.5 apiece.

6 / 6

Punjab National Bank | The bank has appointed Binod Kumar as the executive director with effect from November 21.