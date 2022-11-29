Stocks to watch: Lupin, NBCC, Adani Enterprises, Fusion MicroFinance and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on Tuesday amid largely negative global cues. SGX Nifty futures were trading 71.5 points or 0.4 percent higher at 18,657.5 at the last count.. Shares of Lupin, NBCC, Adani Enterprises, Fusion MicroFinance among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 29 -

Lupin Ltd | The pharma company announced that its Brazil-based unit MedQuímica will acquire rights for nine products from a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. Nine products include Limbitrol, Melleril, Dalmadorm, Bacrocin, Glyquin, Solaquin, Oxipelle, Efurix and Cuprimine.

NBCC (India) Ltd | The company has bagged orders worth Rs 271.6 crore from Amrapali group.

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The Adani group company clarified that the news reports stating the company was looking to raise $5 billion funds are incorrect.

Fusion MicroFinance Ltd | The company on Monday approved the proposal to raise funds by issuance of non-convertible debentures, aggregating up to Rs 145 crores, on private placement basis.

Wipro Ltd | The company announced the launch of its new Skills Guild with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro Step Up will use the AWS Skills Guild framework to transform the way employees engage with clients on their AWS Cloud journeys.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd | The bank announced the launch of marketing of Life Insurance Products and General Insurance products under the tie-up arrangement with Max Life Insurance Company Ltd and Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd respectively.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd | The recently listed company announced its HIFY23 results on Monday. The company reported a 24 percent year-on-year increase in AUM at Rs 5,732 crore and a 127 percent quarter-on-quarter jump in disbursements.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd | The bank will consider raising funds up to Rs 200 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures on December 5.

Can Fin Homes Ltd | The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 on each share of face value Rs 2.

Life Insurance Corporation of India | The company announced on Monday that it has reduced its shareholding in Bharat Bijlee Ltd from 6.7 percent to 4.5 percent.