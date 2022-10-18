Stocks to watch: L&T Technology, SpiceJet, Adani Transmission, Can Fin Homes and more

SUMMARY SGX Nifty higher, trading at a premium of more than 140 points from Nifty Futures Monday close, indicated a gap-up start for the Indian market on Tuesday. Here are the top stocks to track in today's trade

L&T Technology: The company will report its July to September quarter earnings on Tuesday. The street expects the engineering services company to report a 5.2 percent sequential rise in revenue at Rs 1,971 crore and profit is likely to grow 0.7 percent while the margin may drop 70 bps QoQ. (Image: Reuters)

Can Fin Homes: The firm reported its second-quarter earnings on Monday and its net rose 14.6 percent YoY to Rs 141.7 crore and net interest income saw an increase of 31 percent annually to Rs Rs 251 crore.

Adani Transmission: The Adani group firm saw a 13 percent jump in the number of electricity units sold during the quarter ended September, as demand from the commercial segment continued to rise.

Shriram Transport Finance: The tender offer to buyback senior notes worth $500 m, maturing in 2023, opened on Monday and will close on Nov 14 . The 5.100 percent, 2023 notes were issued under the company's $3.5 bn global medium-term note programme.

CONCOR: For the July-September quarter, the firm's total cargo volume was up 17 percent YoY at 1.14 million TEUs. For the same quarter, the throughput of export and import trade was 936,950 TEUs, up 18.2 percent YoY.

SpiceJet: DGCA investigation reveals engine oil in the engine bleed-off valve led to the oil entering the SpiceJet aircraft air conditioning system resulting in smoke in the cabin, SpiceJet on the incident involving smoke in cabin of SpiceJet Goa-Hyderabad flight.

Sojitz Corp: Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Sojitz Corp will sell 1.9 percent in Samvardhana Motherson through a block deal.

Zee Ent: Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that OFI Global Fund shall sell shares up to Rs 1,396 crore of Zee Ent via block deal. There will be a lock-in period of 180 days on OFI post this stake sale