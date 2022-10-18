    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stocks to watch: L&T Technology, SpiceJet, Adani Transmission, Can Fin Homes and more

    Stocks to watch: L&T Technology, SpiceJet, Adani Transmission, Can Fin Homes and more

    Stocks to watch: L&T Technology, SpiceJet, Adani Transmission, Can Fin Homes and more
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    SGX Nifty higher, trading at a premium of more than 140 points from Nifty Futures Monday close, indicated a gap-up start for the Indian market on Tuesday. Here are the top stocks to track in today's trade

    L&amp;T Technology Services
    1 / 8

    L&T Technology: The company will report its July to September quarter earnings on Tuesday. The street expects the engineering services company to report a 5.2 percent sequential rise in revenue at Rs 1,971 crore and profit is likely to grow 0.7 percent while the margin may drop 70 bps QoQ.  (Image: Reuters)

    2 / 8

    Can Fin Homes: The firm reported its second-quarter earnings on Monday and its net rose 14.6 percent YoY to Rs 141.7 crore and net interest income saw an increase of 31 percent annually to Rs Rs 251 crore.

    Sensex, Nifty, Market News, Stock Markets Today, Rupee Vs Dollar, Hindustan Unilever, WPI November 2019 data, Tata Consultancy Services
    3 / 8

    Adani Transmission: The Adani group firm saw a 13 percent jump in the number of electricity units sold during the quarter ended September, as demand from the commercial segment continued to rise.

    Shriram Transport Finance
    4 / 8

    Shriram Transport Finance: The tender offer to buyback senior notes worth $500 m, maturing in 2023, opened on Monday and will close on Nov 14 . The 5.100 percent, 2023 notes were issued under the company's $3.5 bn global medium-term note programme.

    5 / 8

    CONCOR: For the July-September quarter, the firm's total cargo volume was up 17 percent YoY at 1.14 million TEUs. For the same quarter, the throughput of export and import trade was 936,950 TEUs, up 18.2 percent YoY.

    6 / 8

    SpiceJet: DGCA investigation reveals engine oil in the engine bleed-off valve led to the oil entering the SpiceJet aircraft air conditioning system resulting in smoke in the cabin, SpiceJet on the incident involving smoke in cabin of SpiceJet Goa-Hyderabad flight.

    7 / 8

    Sojitz Corp: Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Sojitz Corp will sell 1.9 percent in Samvardhana Motherson through a block deal.

    Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, BSE India, NSE India, Markets Today, Market News
    8 / 8

    Zee Ent: Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that OFI Global Fund shall sell shares up to Rs 1,396 crore of Zee Ent via block deal. There will be a lock-in period of 180 days on OFI post this stake sale

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Oil prices steady on US dollar weakness, recession fears weigh

    Next Article

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 18

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng