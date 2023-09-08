L&T, Havells, Bharti Airtel and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

CNBC TV18
homephotos Newsmarket NewsL&T, Havells, Bharti Airtel and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 3,175 per share, while Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating on Persistent Systems with a target of Rs 3,790 per share.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 8, 2023 8:28:33 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Image count1 / 9

L&T | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 3,175 per share. It says L&T increased its FY24 estimates post the first quarter because of expansion in hydrocarbon prospects.

Image count2 / 9

L&T | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 3,240 per share. It says due to the company's competency, it is one of the few preferred contractors of Aramco 

Image count3 / 9

Havells | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Havells with a target of Rs 1,900 per share. It says the company will continue to nurture multiple brands.

Image count4 / 9

UBL | Investec has maintained a 'hold' rating on UBL with a target of Rs 1,566 per share. It says it is key for the new CEO Vivek Gupta to be able to drive profitable growth with focus on premiumisation.

Image count5 / 9

Persistent Systems | Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating on Persistent Systems with a target of Rs 3,790 per share. It says there is no meaningful change in demand envrionment copared to the start of the quarter.

Image count6 / 9

Bharti Airtel | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. It says the company is witnessing acceleration in postpaid subscriber addition.

Image count7 / 9

Life Insurance | HSBS says SBI Life, HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz and Max Life reported stronggrowth. It adds premium growth is largely driven by growth in number of policies.

Image count8 / 9

Life Insurance | Morgan Stanley says the August Life insurance update was strong. It says HDFC LIfe and ICICI Prudential grew 16 percent and 12 percent, respectively

Image count9 / 9

L&T | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 2,935 per share. it says it received a large contract win from Saudi Aramco.

