L&T, Havells, Bharti Airtel and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

L&T | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 3,175 per share. It says L&T increased its FY24 estimates post the first quarter because of expansion in hydrocarbon prospects.

L&T | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 3,240 per share. It says due to the company's competency, it is one of the few preferred contractors of Aramco

Havells | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Havells with a target of Rs 1,900 per share. It says the company will continue to nurture multiple brands.

UBL | Investec has maintained a 'hold' rating on UBL with a target of Rs 1,566 per share. It says it is key for the new CEO Vivek Gupta to be able to drive profitable growth with focus on premiumisation.

Persistent Systems | Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating on Persistent Systems with a target of Rs 3,790 per share. It says there is no meaningful change in demand envrionment copared to the start of the quarter.

Bharti Airtel | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. It says the company is witnessing acceleration in postpaid subscriber addition.

Life Insurance | HSBS says SBI Life, HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz and Max Life reported stronggrowth. It adds premium growth is largely driven by growth in number of policies.

Life Insurance | Morgan Stanley says the August Life insurance update was strong. It says HDFC LIfe and ICICI Prudential grew 16 percent and 12 percent, respectively

