1 / 6 LIC | On BSE, shares of Life Insurance Corporation listed at Rs 867.2 apiece, a discount of Rs 81.8 or 8.6 percent to the upper end of its issue price range of Rs 902-949 apiece. The scrip closed 0.95 percent up on the BSE.



2 / 6 Metal stocks | Nifty Metal rose the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, up 6.86 percent. Shares of Vedanta, Hindalco, Hindustan Copper Ltd, JWS Steel, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, Welspun Corporation Ltd, closed 3-12 percent higher.



3 / 6 Bharti Airtel | The telco's shares ended in the green, ahead of its quarterly earnings which are due later today. Bharti Airtel shares closed 1.9 percent higher.



4 / 6 Tata Power | The company on Tuesday partnered with Hyundai Motor for EV charging infrastructure in India. Tata Power's scrip ended 6.4 percent higher.



5 / 6 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | Among the top losers on the Nifty500 scrip, shares of Aurobindo Pharma ended 2.8 percent lower