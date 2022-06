1 / 6 LIC | SEBI may discuss exemption given to LIC IPO on stake dilution, sources said. Its shares closed 2.3 percent lower on the BSE.



2 / 6 Delta Corp Ltd | The proposal to levy 28 percent GST on casinos at entry fees was deferred and sent back to the GoM for reconsideration. The shares of Delta Corp Ltd closed 1.7 percent higher on the BSE after surging 7.5 percent in intra-day trade.



3 / 6 Reliance Industries Ltd | Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell about a percent on Wednesday but soon recovered. On Tuesday, billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani resigned from the board of Reliance Jio Infocomm, handing over the reins of the digital and telecom arm of RIL to his elder son Akash. Among the top Nifty50 gainers, the company's shares closed 1.9 percent higher.



4 / 6 Tata Steel | Shares of Tata Steel rose over a percent on Wednesday after JP Morgan’s bullish commentary on the steelmaker. However, its shares closed just 0.2 percent up on the BSE.



5 / 6 Route Mobile Ltd | The board of Route Mobile has announced a Rs 120 crore share buyback through the open market route at a maximum price of Rs 1,700 per share. This is a 28 percent premium from the previous close. Despite the premium, the stock witnessed selling as investors were likely disappointed with the route of the share buyback. Among the top Nifty500 losers, the company's stock closed 6.6 percent lower.