Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsmarket News

LIC, RBL Bank, Bajaj Finserv and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 13

View as Slide Show Image

LIC, RBL Bank, Bajaj Finserv and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 13

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
LIC, RBL Bank, Bajaj Finserv and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 13

Indian benchmark indices ended today's session on a negative note. Nifty50 ended at 15774.40, 427.40 points lower, while Sensex closed at 52846.70, 1456.74 points down. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session-

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More