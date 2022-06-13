

1 / 6 LIC | The downtrend of LIC shares continued for the 10th straight session as stockholders remained jittery ahead of the end of the lock-in period for anchor investors in LIC's IPO. Shares of the company dropped below Rs700 apiece on Monday. Its stock closed 5.6 percent down on the BSE.



2 / 6 RBL Bank Ltd | The private sector lender's shares nosedived after brokerage firm CLSA said that RBL Bank's recent announcement of R Subramaniakumar as Managing Director and CEO raises several questions. Nifty500's top loser, the bank's shares closed 22.67 percent lower.



3 / 6 Bajaj Twins | Nifty50's top losers, the shares of Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance closed 6.7 and 5.2 percent lower, respectively.



4 / 6 Sugar stocks | Sugar stocks were trading in the red after the Food Secretary said the government would maintain the sugar exports limit of 10 mt. The shares of Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Sakthi Sugars closed 4 to 5 percent lower on the BSE.



5 / 6 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The US FDA begins inspection of Glenmark’s Baddi plant today, sources told CNBC-TV18. The plant had been issued a warning letter in October 2019. The facility manufactures solid and liquid oral drugs. Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed nearly 3.3 percent lower on the BSE.