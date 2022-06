1 / 6 LIC | The life insurance company's stock hit a record low as it slipped below Rs 800 apiece in the morning. It closed 2.9 percent lower on the BSE, quoting at Rs776.95 per share.



2 / 6 Infosys | The company's shares closed 0.65 percent up on the BSE. Earlier in the day, global brokerage Jefferies had cut its target price for the stock by about 11 percent at Rs 1,830 from Rs 2,050, though it retained its 'buy' call on the stock.



3 / 6 Multiplex stocks | With COVID-19 cases increasing again, cinema stocks such as PVR and INOX Leisure took a hit as they closed 1.56 percent and 5.09 percent lower, respectively, on the BSE.



4 / 6 Varun Beverages Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, shares of Varun Beverages closed 33.39 percent down.



5 / 6 JSW Steel | Among the top Nifty50 gainers, the JSW Steel stock closed 2.7 percent up. Earlier in the day, sources said steel prices are set to come down due to lower raw material prices. Industry sources said the government is trying to rein in inflation by cooling the domestic steel market.