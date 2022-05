1 / 7 ITC | Shares of ITC gained 0.7 percent, ahead of its Q4 earnings report, which is due later today.



2 / 7 LIC | Shares of the insurance behemoth clocked mild gains in the morning, a day after the stock of the state-run insurance giant made a weak debut in the secondary market. However, the LIC stock closed 0.07 percent lower on the BSE.



3 / 7 Indian Overseas Bank | The bank's stock closed 4.1 percent higher after it reported a 58 percent rise in its fourth quarterly net profit.



4 / 7 Indian Oil Corporation | Among the top five Nifty500 losers, Indian Oil Corporation's stock closed 5.1 percent lower after its quarterly earnings disappointed the Street.



5 / 7 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | The pharmacy company stock saw a surge and closed 4.47 percent higher on the BSE, after the US FDA's conclusion of no remaining deficiencies at Unit 5 of the company.



6 / 7 Bharti Airtel | The telco's stock dropped 1.6 percent on the BSE while closing on Wednesday, even though it reported a 164 percent jump in net profit in its quarterly earnings report on the previous day.