

1 / 4 CLSA on Lupin | CLSA maintains 'underperform' on the shares of Lupin with a revised target price of Rs 640. The brokerage house cuts EPS estimate by 9-16 percent for the FY23-25.



2 / 4 CLSA on LIC Housing Finance | CLSA sees modest return on equity ratio, but multiples at COVID lows for LIC Housing Finance. The brokerage firm notes that the company is better placed on liabilities than other housing finance company's.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Bandhan Bank | Jefferies notes that the floods in Assam can impact the bank's business for 3-4 weeks. The diversification of loan mix and geography are bank's key targets.