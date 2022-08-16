LIC, Adani Ports, Grasim and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 16

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Indian shares ended Tuesday's trading session in the green as the market gained for the sixth-consecutive day. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17825.25, 127.10 points higher while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 59842.21, 379.43 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rose as much as 4 percent on Tuesday despite disappointing earnings on an on-quarter basis. However, at the current market price, the scrip is around 19 percent away from its listing price. Its stock ended closed 2.3 percent up on the BSE.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | Among the top Nifty50 gainers, the shares of Adani Ports ended nearly 4.7 percent up.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd | Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) surged over 10 percent after a large block trade. Its stock ended nearly 11.5 percent higher on the BSE Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) surged over 10 percent after a large block trade. Its stock ended nearly 11.5 percent higher on the BSE

Auto stocks | The Nifty Auto index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 2.5 percent. The shares of The Nifty Auto index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 2.5 percent. The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, TVS Motors, MRF, Eicher Motors, Maruti, Bosch Ltd and Escorts Kubota closed 2 to 9.7 percent higher.

Apollo Tyres | Shares of Apollo Tyres climbed nearly 7 percent after the company reported a 49 percent surge in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter riding on high sales. Its stock ended nearly 6.1 percent up. Shares of Apollo Tyres climbed nearly 7 percent after the company reported a 49 percent surge in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter riding on high sales. Its stock ended nearly 6.1 percent up.

Adani Enterprises | Adani Enterprises climbed over 4 percent on Tuesday, days after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) cleared the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's acquisition of Holcim's stake in cement firms Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd. Its stock closed nearly 3.9 percent up. Adani Enterprises climbed over 4 percent on Tuesday, days after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) cleared the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's acquisition of Holcim's stake in cement firms Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd. Its stock closed nearly 3.9 percent up.

Indiabulls Real Estate | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 16 percent up.

Grasim Industries Ltd | Nifty50's top loser, the shares of Grasim ended nearly 1.9 percent lower