1 / 8 LIC | Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rose as much as 4 percent on Tuesday despite disappointing earnings on an on-quarter basis. However, at the current market price, the scrip is around 19 percent away from its listing price. Its stock ended closed 2.3 percent up on the BSE.



2 / 8 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | Among the top Nifty50 gainers, the shares of Adani Ports ended nearly 4.7 percent up.



3 / 8 HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd | Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) surged over 10 percent after a large block trade. Its stock ended nearly 11.5 percent higher on the BSE



4 / 8 Auto stocks | The Nifty Auto index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 2.5 percent. The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, TVS Motors, MRF, Eicher Motors, Maruti, Bosch Ltd and Escorts Kubota closed 2 to 9.7 percent higher.



5 / 8 Apollo Tyres | Shares of Apollo Tyres climbed nearly 7 percent after the company reported a 49 percent surge in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter riding on high sales. Its stock ended nearly 6.1 percent up.



6 / 8 Adani Enterprises | Adani Enterprises climbed over 4 percent on Tuesday, days after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) cleared the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's acquisition of Holcim's stake in cement firms Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd. Its stock closed nearly 3.9 percent up.



7 / 8 Indiabulls Real Estate | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 16 percent up.