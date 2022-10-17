    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Larsen & Toubro, Jubilant FoodWorks, Federal Bank: Monday's top brokerage calls

    By Sangam Singh

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 165 whereas Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of Larsen & Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,065.

    Larsen & Toubro | Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Larsen & Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,065. The brokerage says that the profitability of the company is affected by the higher interest rate costs.

    ICICI Prudential | Credit Suisse has an 'underperform' call on the shares of ICICI Prudential with a target price of Rs 430. The brokerage says that the second quarter profitability of the company is under pressure despite slow growth.

    Jubilant FoodWorks | CLSA has a 'sell' call on the shares of Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 550. The brokerage says it will be difficult for the company to protect its market share and margin.

    Federal Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 165. The brokerage says that the second quarter profit of the company has increased over 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) with core pre-provision operating Profit growth of 40 percent YoY.

