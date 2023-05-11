Larsen & Toubro, Gujarat Gas, Hindalco and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

homephotos Newsmarket NewsLarsen & Toubro, Gujarat Gas, Hindalco and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 8:57:44 AM IST (Published)

CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on L&T, with a target of Rs 2,790 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hindalco, with a target of Rs 540 per share.

L&T | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on L&T, with a target of Rs 2,790 per share. it says the company's fourth quarter beat three out of four FY23 guidance targets.

Gujarat Gas | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Gujarat Gas, with a target of Rs 564 per share. it says that the recovery in chemical demand helps normalise spread between LNG.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories, with a target of Rs 5,161 per share. It says the pharma company's fourth quarter earnigns were below estimates.

Hindalco | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hindalco, with a target of Rs 540 per share. It says the company's profitability improved quarter-on-quarter, but remained lower, compared to sustainable levels of $525/t.

