

1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Axis Bank | The brokerage firm maintained its 'overweight' rating on the shares of Axis Bank with a target of Rs 910. According to Morgan Stanley, the asset quality of the Bank is robust and the balance sheet and revenue granularity have improved.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Bajaj Auto | The brokerage firm said that the automotive manufacturing company has cash and cash equivalents of $750 million as of March and that the capex requirements are low. It maintained 'equal-weight' on Bajaj Auto's stock with a target of Rs 4,182.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Larsen & Toubro | According to the management, the 12 to 15 percent year-on-year order flow and revenue growth guidance for FY23 is achievable. Jefferies said that the private sector capex is upbeat and maintained a "buy" on the stock.