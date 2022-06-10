[caption id="attachment_13775732" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Morgan Stanley on Axis Bank | The brokerage firm maintained its 'overweight' rating on the shares of Axis Bank with a target of Rs 910. According to Morgan Stanley, the asset quality of the Bank is robust and the balance sheet and revenue granularity have improved.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13775752" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Morgan Stanley on Bajaj Auto | The brokerage firm said that the automotive manufacturing company has cash and cash equivalents of $750 million as of March and that the capex requirements are low. It maintained 'equal-weight' on Bajaj Auto's stock with a target of Rs 4,182.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13775762" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Jefferies on Larsen & Toubro | According to the management, the 12 to 15 percent year-on-year order flow and revenue growth guidance for FY23 is achievable. Jefferies said that the private sector capex is upbeat and maintained a "buy" on the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13775722" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on NBFCs | CLSA's top pick among the NBFCs (non-banking financial company) is Mahindra and Mahindra Finance, while the brokerage house maintained a "sell" for Bajaj Finance shares. It has an 'underperform' rating on Muthoot Finance.[/caption]