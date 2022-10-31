Stocks to watch: Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Tata Power, Indian Oil, HFCL and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on Monday amid positive cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures rose as much as 182 points to 18,016.5. Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Tata Power, Indian Oil, HFCL among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 31 -

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, 3i Infotech Ltd | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

Tata Power Company Ltd | The company reported a net profit of Rs 935.2 crore for the July-September period. The quarterly net profit of the Tata group surged 84.9 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago — a 12th straight quarter of growth. Revenue of the power generator increased 43 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 14,030.7 crore.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd | The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,112.8 crore for the July-September period boosted by the launch of an anemia drug in the key US market. The quarterly net profit came in 12.2 percent higher compared with the corresponding period a year ago. The pharmaceutical major's revenue increased 9.4 percent on year to Rs 6,305.7 crore for the three-month period.

JSW Energy Ltd | The company reported a 37 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 466 crore in the September quarter. During the period under review, revenue increased by 16 percent year on year to Rs 2,596 crore.

NTPC Ltd | The company reported over seven percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September, mainly due to higher expenses. The state-run power giant's net profit stood at Rs 3,417.67 crore for the period under review. The total revenue of the power giant came at Rs 41,015.2.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd | India's largest oil PSU reported a net loss of Rs 272.3 crore on Saturday, down from a net loss of Rs 1,992 crore in the June quarter. The EBITDA loss came at Rs 1,960 crore, up 44.2 percent from the previous quarter. The company's margin rose by 30 basis points to 0.9 percent from 0.6 percent.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | The company reported a 20 percent increase in retail growth from the previous year during the festive period in the current fiscal. The two-wheeler major said the sales were led by high demand across key states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Karnataka.

HFCL Ltd | The company has bagged purchase orders for the supply of optical fiber cables worth Rs 115 crore to Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Ltd.

Laurus Labs Ltd | The US FDA has issued Form 483 with one observation for the company’s Parawada unit.

Solar Industries India Ltd | The company will consider raising up to Rs 100 crore via NCDs on November 4.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | The company has received the final nod from the US FDA for Acetaminophen injection which is used to relieve mild to moderate pain.