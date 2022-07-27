

Jefferies on L&T | Jefferies maintain a 'buy' rating on the shares of L&T with a target price of Rs 2,215. Jefferies says that the company should continue to benefit from execution and margin recovery.



Citi on Asian Paints | Citi maintain a 'neutral' rating on the shares of Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3,400. Citi raise earning estimates by 10-12 percent.



CLSA on Tata Power | CLSA maintains a 'sell' rating on the shares of Tata Power with a target price of Rs 212. The brokerage house notes that Indonesia Coal remains a key driver and both EPC businesses for solar and construction have slipped into losses.