[caption id="attachment_14264112" align="aligncenter" width="1482"] Jefferies on L&T | Jefferies maintain a 'buy' rating on the shares of L&T with a target price of Rs 2,215. Jefferies says that the company should continue to benefit from execution and margin recovery.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14264122" align="aligncenter" width="1492"] Citi on Asian Paints | Citi maintain a 'neutral' rating on the shares of Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3,400. Citi raise earning estimates by 10-12 percent.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14264132" align="aligncenter" width="1476"] CLSA on Tata Power | CLSA maintains a 'sell' rating on the shares of Tata Power with a target price of Rs 212. The brokerage house notes that Indonesia Coal remains a key driver and both EPC businesses for solar and construction have slipped into losses.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14264142" align="aligncenter" width="1491"] Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,032. MS notes that expansion to large new markets will augment growth.[/caption]