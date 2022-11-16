    English
    market News

    Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nykaa, Apollo Hospitals and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 16

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session flat. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18409.65, 6.25 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61980.72, 107.73 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

    Nykaa | The shares of FSN e-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the promoter of beauty products online retailer Nykaa, declined on Wednesday after multiple block deals that have taken place in the stock over the last two sessions. Its stock ended nearly 3.9 percent higher

    Kotak Mahindra Bank | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 2.7 percent up.

    Fusion Micro Finance | Shares of Fusion Micro Finance were trading higher on Wednesday after multiple large deals that took place on the stock. Its stock ended 6.2 percent higher.

    Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index slipped the most among sectoral indices, down 1.9 percent. Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, Hindalco ended 1.1 to 2.3 percent lower.

    Apollo Hospitals | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 2.5 percent lower.

    HUDCO | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 13.6 percent higher.

    TCNS Clothing Co Ltd | Shares of TA Associates-backed TCNS Clothing jumped over 8 percent on Wednesday after reports suggested that Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Fashion, and others were keen on buying the promoter’s stake in the company. Its stock ended 8.7 percent higher.

