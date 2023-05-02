Kotak Mahindra Bank, MPhasis, RBL Bank and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY JP Morgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on RBL Bank with a target of Rs 150 per share, while CLSA downgraded its rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank from 'outperform' to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,150 per share.

IDFC Bank | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on IDFC First Ban with a target of Rs 80 per share. it says the company is showing healthy business momentum on both, assets and liabilities.

M&M Financial | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on M&M Finance with a target of Rs 310 per share. It says it expects the company's RoE to improve to 13 percent this fiscal and 15 percent in FY25.

M&M Financial | JP Morgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on M&M Finance with a target of Rs 230 per share. It says the company's fourth quarter was 8 percent ahead of JP Morgan's estimates, driven by zero provisions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CLSA downgraded its rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank from 'outperform' to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,150 per share. It says the bank's compounding growth story and sharp move drives the downgrade.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Macquarie has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target of Rs 1,860 per share. It says the profitability was strong, and growth was below expectations.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target of Rs 2,070 per share. It says the operating conditions at the bank remain in a sweet spot.

Mphasis | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on MPhasis with a target of Rs 1,950 per share. It says there is underperformance which is relative to peers to revenue growth.

RBL Bank | JP Morgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on RBL Bank with a target of Rs 150 per share. It says the Q4 net income was ahead of estimates driven by lower provisions.

SBI Cards | Jefferies has maintained 'buy' rating on SBI Cards with a target of Rs 925 per share. It says that the spend growth stays strong and revolver mix is stabilising.