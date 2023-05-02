English
Kotak Mahindra Bank, MPhasis, RBL Bank and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 8:34:55 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

JP Morgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on RBL Bank with a target of Rs 150 per share, while CLSA downgraded its rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank from 'outperform' to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,150 per share.

IDFC Bank | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on IDFC First Ban with a target of Rs 80 per share. it says the company is showing healthy business momentum on both, assets and liabilities.

M&M Financial | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on M&M Finance with a target of Rs 310 per share. It says it expects the company's RoE to improve to 13 percent this fiscal and 15 percent in FY25.

