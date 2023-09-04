CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsKotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target of Rs 2,400 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Fortis with a target of Rs 388 per share.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 4, 2023 8:46:52 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and more: Monday's top brokerage calls
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6

Auto | Jefferies says TVS Motor and Tata Motors are its top picks. It adds that August sales were higher than estimates for Hero MotoCorp, Eicher, M&M and Maruti, while the sales were lower for Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and in-linefor Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6

Cement | Jefferies says cement demand remains impressive, benefitting from low rains. It says the EBITDA for the second quarter can turn out to be a bit better than initial expectations.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6

Banks | Jefferies says analysis of attrition across 19 banks points that churn in high and risen by 400 pbs year-on-year. It adds the staff pyramid is heavy at the botto with high attrition and hiring intensified to grow retail.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 6

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target of Rs 2,400 per share. it says smooth takeover under new leadership after Uday Kotak's resignation will be key.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 6

Bajaj Finance | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 9,000 per share. It says it is well-poised on growth and profitability for the medium term. 

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 6

Fortis | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Fortis with a target of Rs 388 per share. it says it expects a strong recovery in ensuring quarters.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X