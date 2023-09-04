Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

1 / 6

Auto | Jefferies says TVS Motor and Tata Motors are its top picks. It adds that August sales were higher than estimates for Hero MotoCorp, Eicher, M&M and Maruti, while the sales were lower for Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and in-linefor Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor.

Cement | Jefferies says cement demand remains impressive, benefitting from low rains. It says the EBITDA for the second quarter can turn out to be a bit better than initial expectations.

Banks | Jefferies says analysis of attrition across 19 banks points that churn in high and risen by 400 pbs year-on-year. It adds the staff pyramid is heavy at the botto with high attrition and hiring intensified to grow retail.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target of Rs 2,400 per share. it says smooth takeover under new leadership after Uday Kotak's resignation will be key.

Bajaj Finance | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 9,000 per share. It says it is well-poised on growth and profitability for the medium term.

