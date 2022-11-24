Stocks to watch: Keystone Realtors, Biocon, HG Infra, Glenmark and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on Thursday. SGX Nifty futures were trading 97 points or 0.5 percent higher at 18,474. Shares of Keystone Realtors, Biocon, HG Infra, Glenmark among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 24 -

Keystone Realtors | The real estate development company will debut on the bourses today. The issue price for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 541 per share.

Biocon Ltd | The company has issued commercial papers of Rs 2,250 crores on a private placement basis. Additionally, the pharma company has signed a semi-exclusive partnership agreement with Europe-based Zentiva for the commercialisation of its vertically integrated, complex formulation, Liraglutide, a drug-device combination for the treatment and management of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

HG Infra Engineering Ltd | The company received a letter from Adani Road Transport Ltd regarding declaration of appointed date by authority as November 3 for a project worth Rs 4,970.99 crore. It involves execution of civil and associated works on engineering procurement & construction basis for development of an access-controlled six lane Ganga expressway in Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (toll) basis under PPP.

Reliance Industries Ltd | Telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched fifth-generation (5G) services in Pune starting November 23.

Life Insurance Corporation of India | The company has purchased additional shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services increasing the shareholding from five percent to seven percent. The company also purchased additional shares in Heg Ltd increasing the stake to 6.8 percent, up from 4.8 percent.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The company announced that the US drug regular has issued a warning letter for the company’s Goa facility. US FDA has earlier issued an Official Action Indicated status to the facility.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd | General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd sold 15.1 percent stake in the company via off market transactions reducing its shareholding to 5.8 percent, from 20.96 percent earlier.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank | The lender has entered into corporate agency agreement with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd and Max Life Insurance Compant Ltd for the purpose of marketing, distribution and selling the life insurance products.

PVR Ltd | The company said that the National Company Law Tribunal will hear and will take the final call for the company’s merger with Inox Leisure on December 15.

Can Fin Homes Ltd | The company will discuss the proposal for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 23 in a meeting on November 28.