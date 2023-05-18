Jubilant Foodworks, Vedant Fashions, Bharti Airtel and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Vedant Fashion, with a target of Rs 1,381 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 870 per share.

Jubilant Foodworks | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Jubilant Food with a target of Rs 560 per share. It says the fourth quarter was a miss on margin, tad better than peers.

Honeywell Auto | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Honeywell Auto with a target of Rs 50,642 per share. It says the dividend payout for FY23 came in at Rs 95.share, implying a 19 percent Payout.

Jubilant Foodworks | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Jubilant Food, with a target of Rs 600 per share. It says long-term growth potential remains intact, with new brands to support growth.

Vedant Fashions | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Vedant Fashions, with a target of Rs 1,381 per share. It says the proposed OFS is for the purpose of meeting the SEBI's minimum public shareholding norms.

Metropolis Health | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Metropolis Health, with a target of Rs 1,350 per share. It says with its expansion of labs and collection centres underway, it should transform into a pan-India player.

HAL | CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on HAL with a target of Rs 3,420 per share. It says after a stellar run, it is time for a pause post-index inclusion move.

Devyani International | CLSA has downgraded its rating to 'outperform' for Devyani International, with a target of Rs 205 per share. It says demand takes a hit as consumer sentiment remains weak.

REC | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on REC with a target of Rs 160 per share. It says it has a good asset quality but a lower margin.

Bharti Airtel | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 870 per share. It says its near term focus is on de-leverage the balancesheet.