Jubilant Foodworks, Vedant Fashions, Bharti Airtel and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Vedant Fashion, with a target of Rs 1,381 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 870 per share.

Jubilant Foodworks | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Jubilant Food with a target of Rs 560 per share. It says the fourth quarter was a miss on margin, tad better than peers.

Honeywell Auto | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Honeywell Auto with a target of Rs 50,642 per share. It says the dividend payout for FY23 came in at Rs 95.share, implying a 19 percent Payout.