

1 / 4 UBS on Jubilant FoodWorks | UBS maintained 'neutral' rating on Jubilant FoodWorks shares with an upgraded target price of Rs 600. The brokerage house noted that the stock may remain under pressure given the change in management.



2 / 4 Credit Suisse on Gujarat Gas | Credit Suisse noted that the margin expectations are still high, and more downside is likely for the company. The brokerage firm maintained 'underperform' rating on shares of Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 380.



3 / 4 Macquarie on Bharti Airtel | Macquarie maintained 'outperform' rating on Airtel shares with a target price of Rs 845. The company remains a marquee buy idea, according to the brokerage house.