JSW Steel, Zomato, Divi's Labs and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

JSW Steel | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on JSW Steel, cutting its target to Rs 605 per share from the previous Rs 570. It says its profitability is to remain range-bound in the near term because of a decline in steel prices.

Zomato | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Zomato, with a target of Rs 45 per share. It says food delivery slowdown continues and improvement is likely in the first quarter of FY24.

Divi's Labs | Jefferies has upgraded its rating on Divi's Laboratories to 'buy' from 'underperform', raising its target from Rs 2,550 per share to Rs 3,610 per share. It says its EBITDA growth should be faster because of leverage benefits and softening input costs.

Morgan Stanley on Rs 2,000 notes | Morgan Stanley says Rs 1.8 lakh crore of deposits from RBI's move of withdrawing circulation of Rs 2,000 notes could help banks. It says it will help banks meet 8 percent incremental requirement for FY24, and this could aid the system from a near-term perspective.