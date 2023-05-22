English
JSW Steel, Zomato, Divi's Labs and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 8:11:07 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Zomato, with a target of Rs 45 per share, while efferies has upgraded its rating on Divi's Labs to 'buy' from 'underperform', raising its target from Rs 2,550 per share to Rs 3,610 per share.

JSW Steel | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on JSW Steel, cutting its target to Rs 605 per share from the previous Rs 570.  It says its profitability is to remain range-bound in the near term because of a decline in steel prices.

Zomato | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Zomato, with a target of Rs 45 per share. It says food delivery slowdown continues and improvement is likely in the first quarter of FY24.

