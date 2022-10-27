    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    JSW Steel, Gland Pharma, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 27

    JSW Steel, Gland Pharma, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 27

    JSW Steel, Gland Pharma, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 27
    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session with minor gains. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17736.95, 80.60 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 59756.84, 212.88 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    Gland Pharma | Gland Pharma shares slipped almost 15 percent on Thursday, a day after the company posted a more than 20 percent drop in its profit for the July to September quarter compared to the year-ago period following lower sales and higher expenses. Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 14.6 percent lower.

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | Shares of Glenmark Pharma dropped over 2 percent in early trading on Thursday after the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) placed Glenmark's facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, under an import alert 66-40. However, its stock ended 0.9 percent lower.

    JSW Steel Ltd | JSW Steel USA ties-up with two Italian banks to fund its plate mill modernisation project in Texas. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 5.7 percent higher.

    Century Textiles & Industries Ltd | Shares of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd. rose as much as 5 percent on Thursday after the management said that demand for writing and printing paper is likely to increase due to the ban on single-use plastic. Its stock ended 7.1 percent higher.

    Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | The shares of Aurobindo Pharma oscillated between the red and green in early trade on Thursday after the USFDA announced that the company will recall products from the US market. Its stock ended nearly 1.9 percent higher.

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank | The bank reported its quarterly earnings on Thursday with a rise of 37.5 percent in net profit at Rs 262.3 crore from the previous fiscal's second quarter's Rs 190.7 crore. Its stock ended 6.2 percent higher.

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd | Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd shares plunged over 15 percent intraday on Thursday after the company's operating profit nearly eroded during the September quarter. Its stock ended 12 percent lower.

    SAIL | Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has become the first Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to cross Rs 10,000 crore in procurement through the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM). Its stock ended 3.9 percent higher.

