JSPL, InterGlobe Aviation, Sun Pharma and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CIti has maintained a 'buy' rating on JSPL with a target of Rs 650 per share, while Morgan Stanley has initiated an 'overweight' rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target of Rs 3,126 per share.

JSPL | CIti has maintained a 'buy' rating on JSPL with a target of Rs 650 per share. It says the company announced diminution of its investment in JSPML of up to Rs 7,780 crore.

HCL Tech | Citi has maintained a 'neutral' rating on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 1,035 per share. It says the company witnesses four big potential services opportunities in generative AI.