JK Cement, Tata Motors, ONGC and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

JK Cement | Jefferies has downgraded its rating on JK Cement to 'hold' from 'buy' with a target of Rs 3,260 per share. It says it continues to like the strong growth prospects of the company and has retained the EBITDA estimates.

Tata Motors | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 624 per share. it says the company is on track for a strong year this fiscal if Europe plays out well.

Sobha | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Sobha with a target of Rs 1,024 per share. It says the current real estate margin should expand to 6-8 percent in the coming quarters.

Sobha | CLSA has mainted a 'buy' rating on Sobha with a target of Rs 734 per share. It says new launches have been muted, and it remains conservative and peg FY24 estimates at 10 percent year-on-year.

ONGC | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on ONGC with a target of Rs 130 per share. It says the adjusted EBITDA is in-line with estimates, while volumes remain muted.

ONGC | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ONGC with a target of Rs 218 per share. It says the management meeting should increase investor confidence on production growth.