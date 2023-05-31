JK Cement, Tata Motors, ONGC and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

English
    May 31, 2023

    Jefferies has downgraded its rating on JK Cement to 'hold' from 'buy' with a target of Rs 3,260 per share, while omura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on ONGC with a target of Rs 130 per share.

    JK Cement | Jefferies has downgraded its rating on JK Cement to 'hold' from 'buy' with a target of Rs 3,260 per share. It says it continues to like the strong growth prospects of the company and has retained the EBITDA estimates.

    Tata Motors | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 624 per share. it says the company is on track for a strong year this fiscal if Europe plays out well.

