JK Cement, Tata Motors, ONGC and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has downgraded its rating on JK Cement to 'hold' from 'buy' with a target of Rs 3,260 per share, while omura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on ONGC with a target of Rs 130 per share.

1 / 6

JK Cement | Jefferies has downgraded its rating on JK Cement to 'hold' from 'buy' with a target of Rs 3,260 per share. It says it continues to like the strong growth prospects of the company and has retained the EBITDA estimates.

2 / 6

Tata Motors | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 624 per share. it says the company is on track for a strong year this fiscal if Europe plays out well.