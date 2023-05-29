JK Cement, Sun Pharma, BHEL and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on JK Cement with a target of Rs 3,200, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Samvardhana Motherson with a target of Rs 90.

JK Cement | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on JK Cement with a target of Rs 3,200. It says the company's capex for FY23 increased to Rs 1,610 crore compared to Rs 1,550 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Sun Pharma | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,150 from the previous target of Rs 1,200. It says it sees Sun Pharma as the best long-term story in the pharma space.

Sun Pharma | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,132 per share. It says it expects the company to grow marginally ahead of the broader market in India.

Info Edge | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Info Edge with a target of Rs 4,940 per share. It says the company is cautious on near-term IT demand, and it expects demand from captives to hold.

Piramal Enterprises | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Piramal Enterprises with a target of Rs 985 per share. It says that the company's management said that adequate provisions for stressed assets in wholesale 1.0 has been made.

Samvardhana Motherson | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Samvardhana Motherson with a target of Rs 90. It says the company's fourth quarter results were ahead of estimates, led by global subsidiaries.

BHEL | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on BHEL with a target of Rs 64, from the previous target of Rs 57 per share. It says that the company's PAT was way below consensus, but the FY24 pipeline is good.

Mahindra & Mahindra | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Mahindra & Mahindra with a target of Rs 1,700 per share from the previous target of Rs 1,619 per share, It says ithe company's core business is on track to deliver stronger performance.

Sun Pharma | Investec has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,200 per share. It says the company's FY24 sales guidance at high single-digit growth is a tad lower.