JK Cement, Sun Pharma, BHEL and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

JK Cement | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on JK Cement with a target of Rs 3,200. It says the company's capex for FY23 increased to Rs 1,610 crore compared to Rs 1,550 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Sun Pharma | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,150 from the previous target of Rs 1,200. It says it sees Sun Pharma as the best long-term story in the pharma space.