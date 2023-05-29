English
    JK Cement, Sun Pharma, BHEL and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 8:22:09 AM IST (Published)

    Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on JK Cement with a target of Rs 3,200, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Samvardhana Motherson with a target of Rs 90.

    JK Cement | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on JK Cement with a target of Rs 3,200. It says the company's capex for FY23 increased to Rs 1,610 crore compared to Rs 1,550 crore on a year-on-year basis.

    Sun Pharma | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,150 from the previous target of Rs 1,200. It says it sees Sun Pharma as the best long-term story in the pharma space.

