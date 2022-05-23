

1 / 7 Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index fell the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, down 8.14 percent. Shares of Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Welspun Corp, Steel Authority of India Limited, NDMC ended 8-17 percent down. Coupled with a fall in global metal prices, India's move to impose a 15 percent export duty on steel dampened steel companies' growth outlook.



2 / 7 One 97 Communications Limited (Paytm) | The stock rose 7.76 percent higher after falling 4 percent intraday. The stock began the day lower as the company's net loss for the March quarter widened to Rs 762.5 crore from a loss of Rs 444.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Along with the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Managing Director and Chief Executive for five years, couple of other factors drove the fintech player's stock to settle higher.



3 / 7 Auto stocks | Hike in export duty on steel and cut in excise duty on fuel, proved to be positive for autos as the Nifty Auto index rose the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, up 1.84 percent. Shares of Ashok Leyland, Maruti, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Forge, TVS Motor, closed 1-4 percent higher.



4 / 7 Oil Marketing Companies | OMCs fell sharply after the government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel and gave subsidy of Rs200 on gas cylinders. Shares of Oil India, IGL, HPCL, GAIL, Gujarat Gas closed 1.8-3.4 percent lower on the BSE.



5 / 7 NTPC Ltd | The stock gained 3.95 percent during the day as investors celebrated revenue and margin expansion as witnessed in the company’s recently posted numbers for March ended 2022. However, the stock closed 0.33 percent higher on the BSE.



6 / 7 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd | Poor quarterly earnings resulted in shares of Amara Raja Batteries closing 5.84 percent lower on the BSE.