1 / 7 ITC | Shares of ITC surged on Tuesday after the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate reported robust earnings for the April to June quarter that have got a thumbs up from brokerages. The stock closed nearly 0.7 percent higher.



2 / 7 IndusInd Bank | Nifty50's top gainer, the shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd closed 2.1 percent up. The lender on Monday announced a strategic partnership with new age digital lending platform Rupyy.



3 / 7 Zomato | Zomato shares closed nearly 20 percent higher on Tuesday, after the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2023 with a sharp decline in losses as both cost as well as revenue showed improvement.



4 / 7 UPL | After gaining for three consecutive days, shares of UPL tanked more than 5 percent on Tuesday, and were the biggest drag on the Nifty50 index, after CLSA cut its target price on the stock. Nifty50's top loser, its stock closed nearly 4 percent lower on the NSE.



5 / 7 Asian Paints | The paint maker's stock surged, tracking falling crude prices. It ended nearly 2.2 percent up on the BSE.



6 / 7 GMM Pfaudler | Shares of GMM Pfaudler closed 11 percent higher after the corrosion-resistant technology maker announced a joint venture (JV) agreement with JDS Manufacturing.