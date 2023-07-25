ITC, Tata Steel, TVS Motor and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 125 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 474 per share.

1 / 7

Tata Steel | CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 125 per share. It says its results were in-line and exceptionals boost profitability.

2 / 7

Tata Steel | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 110 per share. It says its EBITDA is ahead of estimates led by better realisations, partially offset by higher opex.

3 / 7

TVS Motor | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on TVS Motor with a target of Rs 1,190 per share. It says EBITDA missed largely, led by an increase in staff and freight costs.

4 / 7

TVS Motor | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on TVS Motor with a target of Rs 1,340 per share. It says that ahead of industry growth, the first quarter margin is slightly below.

5 / 7

ITC | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 474 per share. It says it was in line with the company's decision to explore alternate structures.

6 / 7

SRF | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on SRF with a target of Rs 2,380 per share. It says it reported a weak print with sharp EBITDA decline on weaker chemicals segment.

7 / 7