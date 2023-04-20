ITC, Tata Motors, Concor and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a target of Rs 740 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Medanta with a target of Rs 630 per share.

ITC | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 430 per share. It says it has increased the FY24-25 earnings estimates of the firm by 2-4 percent.

Steel stocks | CLSA says it prefers JSPL and Tata Steel, It adds that the pick=up in China demand and soft coking coal prices could drive re-rafting.

Concor | Goldman Sachs has upgraded its rating on Concor to 'buy' from 'neutral' with a target of Rs 720 per share. It says the update is driven by beneficiary of rail containerisation, which is expected to accelerate.

AU Small Finance Bank | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a target of Rs 740 per share., Its says private banks generate forex income equivalent to 2-4 percent of GT and 2-3 percent higher CEB.

AU Small Finance Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a target of Rs 835 per share. It says RBI has granted authorisation to foreign dealer licence. It says it views this positively and thinks it will boost fee income over medium term.

Tata Motors | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 513 per share. It says that as part of the EV announcements, JLR reiterated its bullish margin and FCF guidance, which reflected confidence in business.

Prestige Estates | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Prestige Estates with a target of Rs 566 per share. It says the company is trading at a significant discount to peers with a similar scale.

Medanta | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Medanta with a target of Rs 630 per share. It says the demand-supply gap bodes well for private hospitals such as Apollo Medics and Medanta.