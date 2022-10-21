Analysts raise ITC targets surprised by strong cigarette volumes

SUMMARY ITC reported a strong all-round performance for the July-September period that beat Street estimates. Analysts see further upside potential of 7-14 percent in the ITC stock — the top performer in the Nifty50 basket so far in 2022 — following the earnings announcement, banking on volume growth in cigarette and FMCG units. Its cigarette sales volume jumped 20 percent, far ahead of analysts' estimate of 14-15 percent.

1 / 6

The cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate's quarterly net profit increased by more than one-fifth compared with the corresponding period a year ago, exceeding Street estimates. Its revenue jumped 26.7 percent on the year but fell short of expectations.



In a CNBC-TV18 poll, analysts estimated ITC's net profit at Rs 4,375 crore and revenue at Rs 16,300 crore.

2 / 6

Sales volumes in the company's cigarette business jumped 20 percent in July-September compared with the corresponding quarter a year ago.



That far exceeded analysts' estimates.

3 / 6

JPMorgan said the company posted another good quarterly performance across its divisions, raising its cigarette EBIT estimate for the year ending March 2023.



The brokerage, however, warned that any adverse regulatory change or a hike in tax remains the critical downside risk.

4 / 6

Morgan Stanley raised its target price for ITC by more than 13 percent to Rs 374 — implying an upside of about seven percent from its closing price on Thursday.

5 / 6

Motilal Oswal's target price of Rs 400 for ITC shares suggests an upside of more than 14 percent in the stock.



It maintained a 'buy' call on the stock citing a stable tax environment and strong recovery in its hotels business. The company's cigarette volumes delivered a positive surprise, boosting its margin, according to the brokerage.

6 / 6

Nirmal Bang raised its target price for the cigarette maker's stock by 8.5 percent.



The brokerage values ITC at 23 times its earnings per share estimate for September 2024.