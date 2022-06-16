Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsmarket News

Thursday's top brokerage calls: ITC, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and Zee Entertainment

View as Slide Show Image

Thursday's top brokerage calls: ITC, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and Zee Entertainment

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Thursday's top brokerage calls: ITC, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and Zee Entertainment

While Motilal Oswal has upgraded the rating to 'buy' with a target of 335 for ITC, CS maintains 'outperform' with a target of 300 on Zee Entertainment. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More