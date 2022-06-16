

1 / 4 Motilal Oswal on ITC | The firm expects the company to post 15 percent earnings CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over FY22-24. It has upgraded the rating to 'buy' with a target of 335.



2 / 4 JPMorgan on Reliance | The brokerage firm upgraded Reliance Industries rating to 'overweight' with a revised target price of Rs 3,170. JPMorgan also noted that RIL is amongst a few large companies in India with a positive earning revision cycle ahead.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Maruti | Jefferies says that the falling metal prices should help Maruti Suzuki's margin bounce back from historical lows. The brokerage firm expects earning to more than triple over FY22-24.