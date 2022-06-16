[caption id="attachment_13836012" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Motilal Oswal on ITC | The firm expects the company to post 15 percent earnings CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over FY22-24. It has upgraded the rating to 'buy' with a target of 335.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13836022" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] JPMorgan on Reliance | The brokerage firm upgraded Reliance Industries rating to 'overweight' with a revised target price of Rs 3,170. JPMorgan also noted that RIL is amongst a few large companies in India with a positive earning revision cycle ahead.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13836032" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Jefferies on Maruti | Jefferies says that the falling metal prices should help Maruti Suzuki's margin bounce back from historical lows. The brokerage firm expects earning to more than triple over FY22-24.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13836002" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Credit Suisse on Zee Entertainment | The brokerage firm maintained an 'outperform' rating on Zee Entertainment shares with a target price of Rs 300. Credit Suisse said that missing out on IPL rights is not a bad outcome for the media company.[/caption]