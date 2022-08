1 / 9 Power stocks | Shares of most power distribution companies inched higher on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the revamped distribution sector scheme last week. The shares of Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and Reliance Power ended 2.6 to 4 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 9 Cipla Ltd | Shares of Cipla gained over 5 percent on Monday, reacting to higher-than-expected profit during the April-June quarter. After market hours last Friday, the company reported a 4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit, but they were up 10 percent from Street estimates. Its stock closed a little above 2.5 percent higher on the BSE.



3 / 9 TeamLease Services Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, the shares of TeamLease Services Ltd closed 7 percent lower.



4 / 9 ITC Ltd | The Kolkata-headquartered cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate is set to announce its first-quarter earnings on Monday. Its standalone revenue is expected to jump 22.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,950 crore in the April-June quarter results as per a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate. The company's stock closed nearly 1.6 percent up on the BSE.



5 / 9 IDFC First Bank | Shares of IDFC First Bank rallied over 13 percent after the bank reported strong financial earnings for the April-June quarter. The stock has climbed nearly 18 percent in the past five days. In the past month the stock gained around 22 percent. Among the top Nifty500 gainers, its stock closed 11.7 percent higher.



6 / 9 Varun Beverages | According to the company's quarterly earnings results, it recorded an increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 802 crore compared to Rs 319 crore in the previous year. It also recorded an increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 5,017.5 crore compared to the Rs 2,483 crore in the corresponding year. Its stock closed 5 percent up.



7 / 9 Auto Stocks | The Nifty Auto index gained the most among sectoral indices, up around 3.3 percent. Auto stocks surged on Monday after solid demand for the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N helped investors take their mind off monthly sales numbers from peers. Mahindra & Mahindra shares scaled a 52-week peak, aiding the Nifty50's biggest jump in five weeks. At 11 am, Mahindra & Mahindra was up 6.8 percent. Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto — rising around 1-4 percent each — boosted the Nifty Auto, which clocked its highest intraday jump since June 23. The shares of all the above mentioned companies closed nearly 1.7 to 6.8 percent up on the NSE.



8 / 9 One 97 Communications | Paytm parent One 97 Communications' shares surged almost eight percent on Monday. In the last one month, the new age fintech stock has gained over 10.5 percent, better than the BSE Sensex's return of 9.4 percent. The company is set to announce its April-June quarter results on Friday, August 5. Its stock closed 10.4 percent up on the BSE.