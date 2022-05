1 / 6 ITC | Shares of ITC Ltd ended 3.5 percent higher after the fast-moving consumer goods company reported an impressive revenue growth in the cigarette business. The company said that it witnessed strong growth across all operating segments despite the impact of COVID.



2 / 6 Lupin | Shares of Lupin fell fell as much as 9.21 percent in early trade, touching a new 52-week low as the Street expressed its disappointment on account of the company’s shocking loss and margin hit in its fourth quarterly numbers. Its shares closed 6.96 percent lower on the BSE.



3 / 6 Nifty IT stocks | The Nifty IT index fell the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, down 5.74 percent. Shares of Coforge Limited, Wipro, MindTree, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, MphasiS, L&T Technology Services, ended down 5-7 percent.



4 / 6 Manappuram Finance | Shares of Manappuram Finance closed 9.18 percent lower on the BSE after as the company posted a dismal set of quarterly numbers. Following this some brokerage firms slashed their target price on the gold financier’s stock.



5 / 6 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited | The second Nifty50 top gainer, the company's shares closed 0.93 percent higher after it reported a strong set of quarterly earnings on Thursday.