ITC, Infosys and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 480 per share, while JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,150 per share.

Divi's Laboratories | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Divi's Laboratories with a target of Rs 4,300 per share. It says the pharma company missed its first quarter estimates on both revenue and profit after tax (PAT).

ITC | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 475 per share. It says its first quarter's EBITDA was in line with estimates, and its cigarette and other FMCG performance trending well.

ITC | CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 480 per share. It says the hotels demerger will sharpen capital allocation and improve return ratios for ITC.

Divi's Laboratories | BoFA Securities has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Divi's Laboratories with a target of Rs 3,150 per share. It says its revenue was in line and reflecting weak export print, its margin was higher than estimates on GM beat.

Infosys | JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,150 per share. It says the company announced large deal with Liberty Global with a TCV of $1.6 billion over five years.

CPI Inflation | Morgan Stanley says it expects inflation to gain in near-term before moderating to blow 6 percent form November. It does not expect the rate easing to start till 2024.

CPI Inflation | Nomura says it expects an extended pause on repo rates with core inflation drifting lower.

CPI Inflation | UBS says it is maintaining its base case view that inflation will average 5.4 percent this fiscal.

