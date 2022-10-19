    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    ITC, HDFC, Suzlon Energy and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 19
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The market closed Wednesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17512.25, 25.30 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 59107.19, 146.59 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

    HDFC | Nifty50's top gainer, HDFC's stock ended 2.1 percent higher.

    Nestle India | Nestle India reported 18.3 percent growth in its domestic business which is the highest in the last five years. The company attributed the growth to strong sales volume and broad-based double-digit growth across categories. Its stock ended 2.1 percent up.

    ITC Ltd | Baby and mother care brand Mother Sparsh declared that it is in advanced discussions of securing Series B funding between Rs 90-100 crore, with ITC Ltd infusing Rs 13.5 crore. FMCG conglomerate ITC earlier, said in an exchange filing that the company has entered into an agreement with Mother Sparsh to acquire total 22 percent stake. Shares of the diversified FMCG conglomerate ended nearly 1.8 percent up.

    UltraTech Cement | UltraTech Cement reported its quarterly financial results for the July to September period in which its profit declined over 42 percent compared to the same quarter last year to Rs 759 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. Its stock ended 0.9 percent up.

    Suzlon Energy | Nifty500's top gainer, Suzlon Energy's stock ended nearly 19.4 percent higher.

    Syngene International Ltd | The company's stock ended 5.9 percent higher following positive quarterly earnings results.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

