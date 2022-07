1 / 5 ITC Ltd | ITC crossed Rs 300 a share mark for the first time since May 2019 during today's trading session. It closed at Rs 299.5 apiece, nearly 0.5 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 5 IndusInd Bank | Shares of IndusInd Bank rose as much as 7 percent on Thursday after the lender reported a 64 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 1,603.29 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock closed 8.1 percent up.



3 / 5 Gland Pharma | Shares of Gland Pharma plunged over 10 percent to hit a 52-week low after the company posted a 35 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, due to lower operational income. Nifty500's top loser, its shares closed 5.8 percent lower.



4 / 5 PVR | PVR share price zoomed as much as 5 percent intraday on Thursday after the multiplex firm posted a record jump in revenue and profit on the back of higher footfalls and average ticket price in the April-June quarter. However, it closed 1.4 percent higher.