ITC, Delhivery, Axis Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 21

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session with minor gains. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17576.30, 12.35 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 59307.15, 104.23 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Delhivery | Shares of logistics and supply-chain company Delhivery declined the most since listing after 32.4 lakh shares or 0.4 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 394. Shares were down another 17 percent on Friday after dropping 15 percent on Thursday when the company issued a weak quarterly business update. Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended 18.1 percent lower.

Axis Bank | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 9.5 percent higher.

Coal India | Coal India Ltd. will soon float tenders for 17 first-mile connectivity (FMC) projects that entail an investment of Rs 11,000 crore. This is a part of the state-owned coal miner’s plans to strengthen its network of eco-friendly coal transportation. Its stock ended 1.1 percent down.

Reliance industries Ltd | The shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) ended nearly 1.2 percent down ahead of its quarterly earning report scheduled to be released later on Friday. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to report a 5 percent rise in revenue to Rs 2.3 lakh crore for the July-September period compared with the previous quarter.

ITC Ltd | The cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate's quarterly net profit increased by more than one-fifth compared with the corresponding period a year ago, exceeding Street estimates. Its revenue jumped 26.7 percent on the year but fell short of expectations. Its stock ended nearly 1.2 percent lower.

Indian Energy Exchange | Shares of Indian Energy Exchange, the technology-led energy marketplace, fell to a fresh 52-week low after reporting a decline in topline and bottom-line for the September quarter. Its stock ended nearly 4.4 percent down.

Bajaj Finance | Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit (PAT) of Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter that ended September, up 88 percent compared to the same period in the last fiscal. Sequentially, the net profit is up seven percent. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 3.2 percent lower.

Havells India Ltd | Havells India delivered a soft quarter for Q2FY23 and the pressing point has certainly been the margins. The EBITDA margins came in at 7.8 percent which is much lower than the CNBC-TV18 Poll estimates of 10.9 percent. Its stock ended 3.8 percent down.