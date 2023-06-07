ITC, Ashok Leyland, HUL and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on HUL with a target of Rs 3,025 per share, while JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 480 per share.

1 / 6

HUL | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on HUL with a target of Rs 3,025 per share. It says a gradual uptick in growth and margin improvement continues and it expects core categories to be relatively resilient.

2 / 6

ITC | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 480 per share. It says the FMCG market growth is improving in rural areas and some monitorables remain.

3 / 6

Ashok Leyland | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 175 per share. It says return ratios and capital allocation are important focus areas and it should improve in the medium terms.

4 / 6

Can Fin Homes Ltd | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Can Fin Homes with a target of Rs 850 per share. The management stated that higher direct sourcing should support loan growth in FY24.

5 / 6

Jefferies top ideas | Jefferies says the top buys are ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, among others. It says the top underperform ideas are Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Cummins, Asian Paints, among others.

6 / 6

El Nino | CLSA says it is important to track El Nino developments by June, if the rain clouds moving towards India will be obstructed. The onset of monsoon has already been delayed.