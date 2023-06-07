CNBC TV18
ITC, Ashok Leyland, HUL and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 8:14:08 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on HUL with a target of Rs 3,025 per share, while JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 480 per share.

HUL | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on HUL with a target of Rs 3,025 per share. It says a gradual uptick in growth and margin improvement continues and it expects core categories to be relatively resilient.

ITC | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 480 per share. It says the FMCG market growth is improving in rural areas and some monitorables remain. 

